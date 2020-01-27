Global  

Kobe Bryant’s Death: Huge Mistake By The BBC Who Released A Tribute To Him… But Alongside Footage Of LeBron James

Kobe Bryant death: BBC apologises for TV news footage mistake

Footage of LeBron James was wrongly included in the BBC's News At Ten report on Kobe Bryant's death.
BBC News - Published

BBC Apologizes for Airing LeBron James Footage in Kobe Bryant Segment

Newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti admits the mistake at the end of the News At Ten bulletin, while editor...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera



bucintatsunari

knox RT @Fmc_Aredoc: Okay 1.The almost all out war between US and Iran 2. Australia Bushfire 3. Philippines "Taal Volcano" Erupted 4. Corona Vir… 15 minutes ago

emrshanab

harami 🥀 RT @hnaabdlrcmn: Ang dami ng bad news recently, to think January pa lang. Hindi pa tayo nangalahati sa 2020! 😣 From WW3 scare to Australia’… 28 minutes ago

dinglerterri

terri dingler RT @guntotinchick: Omg. I had resigned myself to not commenting on the Kobe Bryant death, along with his daughter & 7 others, but my 13yo d… 39 minutes ago

Mega__Jay

Jay RT @AJandTara: Kobe Bryant passing in a helicopter crash isnt just a big loss for the NBA, L.A., & the USA. This is a huge loss for all spo… 2 hours ago

queensnthrones

🌹True Brilliance🌹 HUGE Media Distractions - Energetic Manipulation (Kobe Bryant death, Cor... https://t.co/yhEkU7iPZh via @YouTube 2 hours ago

annieclaire

Annie Claire RT @tsnmike: I wasn't yet a teenager when I first experienced the death of a close family member. I'd never met him, never spoken to him. H… 2 hours ago

multifandomkido

Cyrenne not doing this for clout but when i was younger i was a fan of kobe bryant (my cousin is a huge bb fan and he someh… https://t.co/QxWOG439Xv 2 hours ago

WarrenAbao

Warren Abao RT @ByDougMcIntyre: Kobe Bryant’s death isn’t just a profound tragedy for basketball. It’s also a huge loss for soccer, which Bryant helped… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Timberlake adds beautiful tribute to pal Kobe Bryant [Video]Justin Timberlake adds beautiful tribute to pal Kobe Bryant

Justin Timberlake has joined the famous friends and fans of Kobe Bryant who have paid tribute to the basketball legend following his death on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

LeBron James Honors Friendship With Kobe Bryant With Tribute On Instagram [Video]LeBron James Honors Friendship With Kobe Bryant With Tribute On Instagram

Fellow Laker and friend LeBron James is honoring the loss of Bryant.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:31Published

