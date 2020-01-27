Global  

Purdue Men's Basketball remembers Kobe Bryant

Back in 2018, Bryant gave the Purdue Men's Basketball Team his new Kobe 1 Protro's to wear.
Communities across the world continue to take time to remember the life of basketball legend kobe bryant.

He along with his 13- year-old daughter, gianna, and 7 others died in a helicopter crash near los angeles sunday.

The group was headed to a basketball game in thousand oaks, california.

The tragic news has made an impact here in west lafayette.

The purdue men's basketball team had media availability monday and sports 18's dakota simon asked coach painter and players their thoughts on the basketball icon.

As basketball players we have obviously all looked dup to him and watched him play when we were growing up.

Its just really hard to see.

Its a really sad day.

More than anything just always had been respected and impressed with how hard he played.

We obviously have modeled our games and ya know shot trash paper into the trashcan and yelled kobe a million times.

Its just really hard to see.

At the pacer's game in oregon monday night, there was a moment of silence for bryant before tip off.

Today's lakers' game has been postponed.

Kobe was 41-years old.

President trump's defense team will



