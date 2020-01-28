Broadcasting Legend Nicholas Parsons Dies, Aged 96

がむら RT @bbcpress: Tributes paid to 'broadcasting legend' Nicholas Parsons who died this morning aged 96: https://t.co/fMFnk0ezTR https://t.co/P… 5 seconds ago

The Daily Record The broadcasting veteran worked in Clydebank as an apprentice engineer before his TV career https://t.co/56sw4PKLMW 7 seconds ago

[email protected] BBC News - Nicholas Parsons: 'Broadcasting legend' dies aged 96 after short illness https://t.co/udwqtbBTQB. Met h… https://t.co/wnLKT9oFS4 10 seconds ago

🇬🇧Danny🇺🇸 RT @AndrewBowie4WAK: As the minute waltz fades away, so does a radio legend. Such sad news. BBC News - Nicholas Parsons: 'Broadcasting le… 26 seconds ago

Steve Newble Gutted. He made Just A Minute tick with his quick wit, RIP BBC News - Nicholas Parsons: 'Broadcasting legend' di… https://t.co/5kWeZkISzF 28 seconds ago

Linda Regan Nicholas Parsons: 'Broadcasting legend' dies aged 96 after short illness - BBC News https://t.co/ktrlEEXWoo 53 seconds ago

Dr Ijlal Haider #Nicholas #Parsons: 'Broadcasting legend' dies aged 96 after short illness! 😪 He had hosted #radio4 's Just A Minut… https://t.co/Q2vfWOPFZa 1 minute ago