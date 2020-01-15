Global  

Indian villagers sprint across active railway bridge ahead of trains

Indian villagers sprint across active railway bridge ahead of trains

Indian villagers sprint across active railway bridge ahead of trains

Locals in Gonda, India, sprint across an active railway ahead of oncoming trains to cut time off their journeys.
Indian villagers sprint across active railway bridge ahead of trains

Locals in Gonda, India, sprint across an active railway ahead of oncoming trains to cut time off their journeys.

Two youths are spotted sprinting across the narrow bridge as a train quickly approaches them from behind.

The pair manage to get themselves out of the way.

The village is situated 6km away at district headquarters Gonda is Dullapur village along the Lucknow rail route, near this village there is a rail bridge on the river Tehri.

According to the filmer, thousands of people cross the bridge every day as there is no alternative route.




