Justin Timberlake's heart 'broken' following Kobe Bryant's death
|
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Justin Timberlake's heart 'broken' following Kobe Bryant's death
Justin Timberlake's "heart is broken" following the death of his friend Kobe Bryant, as he recalled the final conversation he had with the NBA star.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Justin Timberlake is paying a touching tribute to the late Kobe Bryant after his sudden and tragic...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online
| The sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has stunned fans across the globe, but for Justin...
Billboard.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources