David Schwimmer rules out Friends revival 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published David Schwimmer rules out Friends revival David Schwimmer has ruled out reviving his hit sitcom Friends as he feels the cast have all moved on.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this myTalk 107.1 #DavidSchwimmer has ruled out reviving #Friends as he feels the cast have all moved on. https://t.co/uP8ElApWTr 11 hours ago People Magazine SA David Schwimmer rules out Friends revival - https://t.co/JYevKLM7YL 21 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD David Schwimmer rules out Friends revival https://t.co/aTt3q0XKuO https://t.co/F7rTkO3hJh 21 hours ago CINEMANEW24.COM David Schwimmer rules out Friends revival – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX https://t.co/CIYI7bTZte https://t.co/mTOayJNNHf 21 hours ago