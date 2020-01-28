Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Care Home Helping Save The Planet

The Care Home Helping Save The Planet

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
The Care Home Helping Save The Planet

The Care Home Helping Save The Planet

At Stratton House, a care home for over-65s, residents have been doing their part to help the environment.

From recycling hearing aid batteries, to growing their own vegetables, to making Ecobricks - bottles filled with waste plastic that be sent away to use as building material - the group are out to prove that you're never too old to make a difference.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GetalongDRescue

Getalong Dachshund Sweet Home Alabama: You are such a huge part of GDR, as the majority of our dogs are rescued from the Deep South. W… https://t.co/btmT3ITOM7 4 hours ago

influx_Divine

Steve Sanchez RT @influx_Divine: Trump seeks diversity in union, He doesn't see color but sees merit and heart of all peoples. He knows to take care of h… 2 days ago

influx_Divine

Steve Sanchez Trump seeks diversity in union, He doesn't see color but sees merit and heart of all peoples. He knows to take care… https://t.co/EJj1ayXNpD 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.