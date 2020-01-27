Global  

Stars praise Demi Lovato's Grammys performance

Stars praise Demi Lovato's Grammys performance

Stars praise Demi Lovato's Grammys performance

Selena Gomez, along with many other stars are pouring out their support for Demi Lovato following her emotional comeback performance at the Grammy Awards.
