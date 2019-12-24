Global  

NYC Council Makes Changes After Deadly Facade Collapses

NYC Council Makes Changes After Deadly Facade Collapses

NYC Council Makes Changes After Deadly Facade Collapses

Following two pedestrian fatalities, the New York City Council held a hearing yesterday on building facade inspections and safety.
