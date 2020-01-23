Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Hong Kong suspends rail services to China to stem outbreak

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 07:05s - Published < > Embed
Hong Kong suspends rail services to China to stem outbreakHong Kong suspends rail services to China to stem outbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong to suspend high-speed rail service in bid to halt spread of coronavirus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the high-speed rail service between the city and mainland...
Reuters - Published

Hong Kong rail operator to suspend some ticket sales to China's Wuhan

Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp Ltd said on Thursday it would suspend sales of high speed tickets to...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nurjannie

rainychina Hong Kong suspends some rail, ferry links 4 minutes ago

TRUMPMOVEMENTUS

TRUMP MOVEMENT Hong Kong suspends some rail, ferry links with China mainland to curb virus spread https://t.co/tCdZlzRhum 12 minutes ago

HumanRightsPath

Human Rights Path RT @HumanRightsHope: Hong Kong suspends some rail, ferry links with China mainland to... https://t.co/WpVyKDxAfp 13 minutes ago

HumanRightsHope

HumanRightsHope Hong Kong suspends some rail, ferry links with China mainland to... https://t.co/WpVyKDxAfp 23 minutes ago

PoohBearEatShit

pace RT @Reuters: Hong Kong suspends some rail, ferry links with mainland to curb virus spread https://t.co/HRoYz4XogN https://t.co/FE4UQiY5TJ 28 minutes ago

PaulTPWong

Dr. Paul T. P. Wong Hong Kong suspends some rail, ferry links with China mainland to curb virus spread - Ottawa Citizen https://t.co/ZZVFewVbZ7 via @GoogleNews 36 minutes ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante Hong Kong suspends some rail, ferry links with mainland to curb virus spread https://t.co/g2EHgYskJ0 51 minutes ago

illblue2

Elect Joel Funk RT @stltoday: Hong Kong suspends some rail, ferry links with mainland to curb virus spread https://t.co/C7Pzs7aK0V https://t.co/C7QVhoYp2v 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81 [Video]China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81

China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

China's President says country faces 'grave situation' [Video]China's President says country faces 'grave situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.