Salman Khan loses his cool, snatches fan's phone

Salman Khan was recently clicked losing his cool when a fan tried to take a selfie with the Bollywood superstar.

A video of the incident was shared on a Twitter account called FilmyKida.

The clip shows the "Dabangg" star coming out of an airport and the fan can be seen trying to take a selfie with the star.

(Video Courtesy: Twitter/FilmyKida)