Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Salman Khan loses his cool, snatches fan's phone

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:08s - Published < > Embed
Salman Khan loses his cool, snatches fan's phone

Salman Khan loses his cool, snatches fan's phone

Salman Khan was recently clicked losing his cool when a fan tried to take a selfie with the Bollywood superstar.

A video of the incident was shared on a Twitter account called FilmyKida.

The clip shows the "Dabangg" star coming out of an airport and the fan can be seen trying to take a selfie with the star.

(Video Courtesy: Twitter/FilmyKida)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Salman Khan loses cool, snatches fan’s phone at Goa airport


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

etvtelangana

ETVTelangana Salman Khan Loses Cool | Snatches Fan's Phone | at Goa Airport https://t.co/XoDdg4qOtm 1 minute ago

Punjabupdate

Punjab Update Salman Khan loses his cool, snatches fan's #Phone #NatchesFan #SalmanKhan #Bollywood #CinemaShowbiz #Entertainment… https://t.co/1fMxkWUdIH 6 minutes ago

BawaHS

HS Bawa-YesPunjab #SalmanKhan loses his cool, snatches fan's phone - With Video @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/0x5vYot8CI https://t.co/ITSQBJUKEa 13 minutes ago

yespunjab

YesPunjab(.)com #SalmanKhan loses his cool, snatches fan's phone - With Video @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/qX4KHwB4aJ https://t.co/id5ZPHctF2 14 minutes ago

DesiChicFashion

Desi Fashion- Chic Salman Khan loses cool, snatches fan’s phone at Goa airport https://t.co/rxPRofMogn 33 minutes ago

GetINdotcom

in.com #SalmanKhan seemingly lost his cool and snatched a man's mobile phone after arriving at #Goa airport.… https://t.co/t7WNWeWpGk 39 minutes ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies #SalmanKhan seemingly lost his cool and snatched a man's mobile phone after arriving at #Goa airport.… https://t.co/6BVxyqmjYc 39 minutes ago

rustinpeace666

Nirav Sharma Salman Khan loses cool, snatches fan's phone at Goa airport @thepeeinghuman https://t.co/fLmRXtL1gF via @mumbaimirror 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.