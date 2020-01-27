Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Benjamin School students staying home because coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
The Benjamin School students staying home because coronavirus concerns

The Benjamin School students staying home because coronavirus concerns

The Benjamin School says students and teachers who went on a trip to Yale will stay home from classes after a student from China got sick.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Some students who have visited China told to stay home from school

A number of private schools in Sydney have told students who recently travelled to China not to...
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarkKellyWPBF

Mark Kelly WPBF LIVE from the Benjamin School this a.m. where students staying home due to concern over#Coronavirus https://t.co/AecVhUSe6L 3 hours ago

AshleighWalters

Ashleigh Walters #CORONAVIRUS - These are the latest maps from the @CDCgov - note there are *26* states with people under investigat… https://t.co/QQer7ys9IS 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local students kept home after model UN trip, where Chinese student fell ill [Video]Local students kept home after model UN trip, where Chinese student fell ill

The Benjamin School is taking precautions after 30 high school students along with three teachers attending a Yale Model United Nations in Connecticut may have been exposed to a student from China who..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.