Kylie Jenner used helicopter involved in Kobe Bryant's death 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published Kylie Jenner used helicopter involved in Kobe Bryant's death Kylie Jenner has revealed she often used the helicopter basketball legend Kobe Bryant was travelling in when he died on Sunday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like