Miami Gardens School Wins "Route To Super Bowl 54 Challenge"

Miami Gardens School Wins 'Route To Super Bowl 54 Challenge'

Miami Gardens School Wins "Route To Super Bowl 54 Challenge"

The Robert Renick Education Center in Miami Gardens won the challenge issued by the NFL and UNICEF.
STUPrez

David A. Armstrong, J.D. RT @CBSMiami: Congrats to the Robert Renick Education Center in Miami Gardens for winning the "Route To Super Bowl 54 Challenge." https://t… 21 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Congrats to the Robert Renick Education Center in Miami Gardens for winning the "Route To Super Bowl 54 Challenge."… https://t.co/AtcjbWgecj 26 minutes ago


