Ayushmann locks lips with Jitendra Kumar in 'Gabru' song

Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of "Gabru", the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

The song, released on Monday, is a recreated version of the Yo Yo Honey Singh hit of the same name.

Ayushmann and Jitendra play on-screen lovers in the film, which aims at being a quirky comedy centred on homosexuality and the societal taboos around it.

