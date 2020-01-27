Global  

Ayushmann locks lips with Jitendra Kumar in 'Gabru' song

Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of "Gabru", the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

The song, released on Monday, is a recreated version of the Yo Yo Honey Singh hit of the same name.

Ayushmann and Jitendra play on-screen lovers in the film, which aims at being a quirky comedy centred on homosexuality and the societal taboos around it.

