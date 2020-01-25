Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Frontier Airlines To Resume Service At Wilmington- New Castle Airport

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Frontier Airlines To Resume Service At Wilmington- New Castle Airport

Frontier Airlines To Resume Service At Wilmington- New Castle Airport

Frontier Airlines is returning service to Delaware, almost five years after it ended its operation in the state, according to state officials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Frontier Airlines To Resume Service At Wilmington- New Castle Airport

MAPS AND INTER-ACTIVE SCREENSAT THOSE STATIONS.WELL FRONTIER AIRLINES ISPLANNING TO RESUME SERVICE TOWILMINGTON-NEW CASTLE AIRPORTFIVE YEARS AFTER IT ENDEDOPERATIONS THERE.THAT'S ACCORDING TO THEASSOCIATED PRESS.GOVERNOR JOHN CARNEY PUBLICSCHEDULE REFLECTS THAT HE WILLATTEND AN EVENT TODAY TOANNOUNCE RESUMPTION OF SERVICEBUT HIS OFFERS DECLINEDCOMMENT.



Recent related news from verified sources

Frontier Airlines lists first flights from New Castle Airport

Prices for flights from the New Castle Airport are not yet listed on Frontier's website.  
Delawareonline - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EINAirlineNews

EIN Airlines News Frontier Airlines To Resume Service At Wilmington-New Castle Airport https://t.co/wvICSfpAgf 5 hours ago

ReadingEagle

The Reading Eagle Frontier Airlines to resume service in Delaware https://t.co/oHPvXkL4pD #USNews #FrontierAirlines #Travel #Delaware 6 hours ago

ReadingEagle

The Reading Eagle RT @E_RJones: For those looking for another option when flying: Frontier Airlines to resume service in Delaware https://t.co/AF9O3ZM6PX via… 10 hours ago

E_RJones

Evan Jones For those looking for another option when flying: Frontier Airlines to resume service in Delaware… https://t.co/S5pXgCGTRB 10 hours ago

cwphilly

cwphilly DOVER, Del. (AP) – Frontier Airlines is returning service to Delaware, almost five years after it ended its operati… https://t.co/C1C2kSgUD6 13 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly . @FlyFrontier is returning service to Delaware, almost five years after it ended its operation in the state, accor… https://t.co/bEnAO70u1P 14 hours ago

cwphilly

cwphilly DOVER, Del. (AP) – Frontier Airlines is returning service to Delaware, almost five years after it ended its operati… https://t.co/WMSWa4jzH5 14 hours ago

TheStateNews

Delaware State News Frontier Airlines to resume service in Delaware https://t.co/YOvQ3zUxKB 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prisoner Caught After Escaping At Newark Airport [Video]Prisoner Caught After Escaping At Newark Airport

There was a scare at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday as authorities scrambled to find an escaped prisoner; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:38Published

Newark Air Train Service Suspended Saturday Night Through Sunday Morning [Video]Newark Air Train Service Suspended Saturday Night Through Sunday Morning

The temporary shutdown is for scheduled maintenance. 

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.