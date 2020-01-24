CDC: Avoid All Nonessential Travel To China Because Of Virus

Freedom of Speech The CDC urged Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China as the country said deaths from the new coronavir… https://t.co/TlY3maG14H 1 minute ago

Citrus County Health Department RT @CDCtravel: CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to #China due to the ongoing #2019nCoV (#coronavirus) outbreak. The o… 1 minute ago

Bob Diamond - Vietnam Vet - Mensa Member - Cult-45 CDC said it "increased its #travel_warning to Level 3 on Monday, recommending travelers to "avoid all nonessential… https://t.co/7A5Q8Za0Yb 2 minutes ago

Leisure News 'Avoid All Nonessential Travel to China': Coronavirus Prompts CDC to Expand Travel Warning https://t.co/MFjYuhsXeT https://t.co/AQyI8sGNkp 4 minutes ago

The Carstens Group 'Avoid All Nonessential Travel to China': Coronavirus Prompts CDC to Expand Travel Warning https://t.co/ZYbpj9uu6I https://t.co/etJqOVYXHH 4 minutes ago

Leisure PR News 'Avoid All Nonessential Travel to China': Coronavirus Prompts CDC to Expand Travel Warning https://t.co/xWsfRp0A6z https://t.co/AdyFodagCx 4 minutes ago

René F. Najera Read my Jan 28 Newsletter featuring “Novel Coronavirus in China - Warning - Level 3, Avoid Nonessential Travel …” https://t.co/RCZctEBIur 6 minutes ago