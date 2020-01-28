Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Albert II: Belgium's ex-king admits he fathered a love child

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Albert II: Belgium's ex-king admits he fathered a love childAlbert II: Belgium's ex-king admits he fathered a love child
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nancy_mahony

Nancy Mahony Wow! Victory for his daughter after quite the battle! ⚖️ Albert II, former king of Belgium, admits he fathered a ch… https://t.co/AOzonSdWnv 23 minutes ago

ezarkadoula

Eirini Zarkadoula Belgium's King Albert II admits he fathered child in 1960s affair https://t.co/SdQSXGyFYC 27 minutes ago

OumufodaDaborh

Oumufoda Daborh Albert II, former king of Belgium, admits he fathered a child in an affair in the 1960s - CNN https://t.co/8zY3OORPzN 32 minutes ago

enewsgate

Enewsgate Feed Albert II, former king of Belgium, admits he fathered a child in an affair in the 1960s https://t.co/tO05PMTXB5 https://t.co/zA29cKV1Vp 36 minutes ago

Accra1005fm

Accra FM Belgium's ex-King Albert II admits fathering child after DNA test https://t.co/dneFs8vDId https://t.co/HjtheWLsDo 37 minutes ago

kimwillsher1

Kim Willsher Belgium's King Albert II admits he fathered child in 1960s affair https://t.co/bNqOAJQJVK 1 hour ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Albert II: Belgium's ex-king admits he fathered a love child https://t.co/69z7Bx7TVk https://t.co/EhulDGFbGj 1 hour ago

histfamilles

HistoiresdeFamilles RT @DebbieKennett: Belgium's King Albert II admits he fathered child in 1960s affair https://t.co/pR4Tljzbnt 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.