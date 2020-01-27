Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kylie Jenner reveals she's flown in Kobe Bryant's helicopter and remembers pilot

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Kylie Jenner reveals she's flown in Kobe Bryant's helicopter and remembers pilot

Kylie Jenner reveals she's flown in Kobe Bryant's helicopter and remembers pilot

Kylie Jenner has revealed she used to fly on Kobe Bryant's helicopter as she paid tribute to the late pilot Ara Zobayan after the tragic crash over the weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner reveals her chilling connection to the helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter

*Kobe and his daughter tragically lost their lives...* Kylie Jenner has revealed a seriously...
Now - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.comJust Jared


Kylie Jenner Reveals She Has Been a Past Passenger on Helicopter That Crashed

Kylie Jenner had flown in the very helicopter that crashed carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna,...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

oreobolacha69

A$apCoockie RT @afterbuzztv: FULL STORY: Kylie Jenner reveals she had flown with the same pilot and in the same helicopter as the one that killed Kobe… 1 hour ago

misspetitenaija

Miss Petite Nigeria Kylie Jenner frequently rentedI once Flew in Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter flown by the same Pilot – Kylie Jenner Reveal… https://t.co/UP31hkcGnt 1 hour ago

MacKorlah

Kola Oyewole Kylie Jenner reveals she frequently rented Kobe Bryant's helicopter flown by the same pilot and once flew on it wit… https://t.co/dXO6U9BY6f 2 hours ago

Feransblog1

FERAN'S BLOG Kylie Jenner reveals she regularly rented Kobe Bryant’s helicopter flown by the same pilot. https://t.co/KSbhBVM8Ma 3 hours ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Kylie Jenner Reveals She Has Been a Past Passenger on Helicopter That Crashed Kylie Jenner had flown in the very… https://t.co/ZiFhmweauR 4 hours ago

afterbuzztv

AfterBuzz TV FULL STORY: Kylie Jenner reveals she had flown with the same pilot and in the same helicopter as the one that kille… https://t.co/Bo39W1fAaj 13 hours ago

IQShowbiz

INQUISITR Entertainment Kylie Jenner Reveals She Has Flown On Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter & Had Ara Zobayan As A Pilot #Celeb https://t.co/eLnQvAtX5b 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner used helicopter involved in Kobe Bryant's death [Video]Kylie Jenner used helicopter involved in Kobe Bryant's death

Kylie Jenner has revealed she often used the helicopter basketball legend Kobe Bryant was travelling in when he died on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published

LeBron James 'heartbroken and devastated' by Kobe Bryant's death [Video]LeBron James 'heartbroken and devastated' by Kobe Bryant's death

LeBron James broke his silence about the death of his close friend Kobe Bryant on social media on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.