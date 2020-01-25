Jenna Dewan wants third child 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published Jenna Dewan wants third child Jenna Dewan is considering having a third child, despite still being pregnant with her second, as she says she'll see what the "universe" has in store for her.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Former couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan to share the custody of daughter Former star couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who finalised their divorce in November last year,...

Mid-Day - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Jenna Dewan ALREADY wants third child .... #JennaDewan https://t.co/aBVpUlnHSV 2 days ago divaswiki Jenna Dewan wants third child https://t.co/FUiD9G74aa https://t.co/bx90wjMyTI 3 days ago