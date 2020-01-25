Vietnamese shop uses laser technology to decorate watermelon for Lunar New Year

Vietnamese people have used laser cutting technology to decorate watermelons to mark the Lunar New Year.

Footage, filmed in Ho Chi Minh City on January 20, shows the laser whittling the melon with a design for the New Year, line by line.

In the past, carving watermelons was done mainly using manual methods, which took a lot of time and only one mistake could ruin the whole melon.

Specialists now use laser wood engraving machines to carve watermelons.

They used the computer to set up the image and then the laser machine's job.

The watermelons are engraved quickly and with precision.

Previously carving a watermelon manually could take 2 hours.

Using the laser machine takes only a few minutes to complete a watermelon.

These watermelons are then sold and priced from $6 USD to $10 USD.