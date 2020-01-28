|
Airbus agrees to settle corruption probes with U.S., France, UK
|

Airbus has agreed in principle to a settlement with French, British and U.S. authorities over an investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption, it said on Tuesday.
Francis Maguire reports.
|
|
|
|
