Parents as teachers

IT'S A PROGRAM BUILT TOEDUCATE YOUR CHILDLONG BEFORE THEY STEPINTO A CLASSROOM.IN FACT, IT STARTSBEFORE THEY CAN EVENWALK.NEW THIS MORNING -- 41ACTION NEWS REPORTERRAE DANIEL IS LIVE IN KCKWITH HOW YOU COULDBECOME YOUR BABY'SFIRST TEACHER.IT'S A FREE PROGRAM NOTMANY KNOW ABOUT -- BUT,IT'S BEEN AROUND FORMORE THAN THIRTY YEARSHERE IN WYANDOTTECOUNTY...IT'S TIME FOR A LITTLE FUN....AND LEARNING.....HEREAT KANSAS CITY KANSASPUBLIC SCHOOLSCHILDREN.... FROMINFANTS...TO THREEYEARS OLD GETTING SOMELESSONS AT THE CENTRALOFFICE.AND THEIR TEACHERS?WELL, ARE THEIRPARENTS.Leonae Delatorre, parenteducatorI think it's a fantastic progrbecause our philosophy reallyis that parents are theirchild'sfirst and most importantteacher so we work hard topartner with our families andhelp them and help their chidlearnTHAT PROGRAM IS CALLEDPARENTS ASTEACHERS...WHEPARENT EDUCATORSWORK WITH FAMILIES TOHELP THEM WITH THEIRCHILD'S DEVELOPMENTLeonae Delatorre, pareeducatorAnd it's just a greatopportunity to ensure yourchild is meeting thosemilestones and help themlearnHELPING FAMILIES LIKENAOMI'S PARENTCindy PalomoYeah.

You know, I come froa large family and I have lotsof nieces and nephews so Ithought I knew everythingabout little kids and babies,and it's amazing how thingschangeand having us get togetherwith other families is like, youknow, been really helpful forNaomi to, you know, kind ofcome out of her own shell andbe around other kids so that'sbeen helpful for us.FROM GROUP SETTINGSWITH OTHER FAMILIES...TOIN HOME VISITS -Cindyyour social environmentchanges, education changesand having Shelly come andgive us new tips and newideas is literally blowing mymind,THESE PARENTEDUCATORS FOCUS ON AVARIETY OFDEVELOPMENTAL TOPICS.Leonae Delatorre, parenteducatorFamilies want to know aboutdiscipline - toilet training -wetalk a lot about safe sleep andalso help provide a safesleeping environment for thefamilies .

We do childpassenger safetyTHE FOCUS IS TOEVENTUALLY GET THECHILDREN READY FORPRESCHOOL....Leonae Delatorre, parenteducatorI know personnally with myfamilies, if they haveparticipated as parents asteachers and then went intpreschool and then went intoregular kindergarten, they arekindergarten ready - they areready to learnPROGRAM EDUCATORSARE WORKING REALLYHARD TO REDUCE INFANTMORTALITY IN THE COUNTY-- WHICH HAS ONE OF THEHIGHEST RATES IN THESTATE.

BETWEEN 2013 AND2017, THERE WERE 94DEATHS.

PRENATAL ANDSAFE SLEEP EDUCATIONARE SOME OF THE MOSTIMPORTANT RESOURCESTHESE EDUCATORS USEWHEN BEGINNING