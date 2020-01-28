Box Office Prediction | Jawaani Jaaneman & Happy Hardy And Heer | #TutejaTalks 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:46s - Published Box Office Prediction | Jawaani Jaaneman & Happy Hardy And Heer | #TutejaTalks This Friday has Saif Ali Khan clashing with Himesh Reshamiya at the box office. Saif’s film Jawaani Jaaneman will see Alaya F making her Bollywood debut while Himesh’s film to has a debutante Sonia Mann. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this