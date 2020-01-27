Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BJP win in Delhi is certain as people want peace not anarchy Dharmendra Pradhan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
BJP win in Delhi is certain as people want peace not anarchy Dharmendra PradhanBJP win in Delhi is certain as people want peace not anarchy Dharmendra Pradhan
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NonSens88454133

Contractor Non Sense 🇮🇳 RT @sanjukta: BJP is not keeping a modicum of doubt in anybody's mind that their politics is entirely about Hindu Muslim hate. They have fa… 1 day ago

sanjukta

Sanjukta Basu BJP is not keeping a modicum of doubt in anybody's mind that their politics is entirely about Hindu Muslim hate. Th… https://t.co/m7yq5zmQYD 1 day ago

0786Sartaj

Sartaj Saifi RT @timesofindia: ANI quotes Dharmendra Pradhan: BJP's victory is certain. People of Delhi want peace, not anarchy. People will give a befi… 1 day ago

nemityadav1

Nikku Yadav RT @ANI: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: BJP's victory is certain. People of Delhi want peace, not anarchy. People will give a befitting… 1 day ago

IndiaLeaksCom

India Leaks BJP's win in Delhi certain as people want peace, not anarchy: Dharmendra Pradhan https://t.co/pOGWlvq8n9 #LatestNews #BreakingNews 1 day ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse BJP's win in Delhi certain as people want peace, not anarchy: Dharmendra Pradhan https://t.co/eg7gATTRMy 1 day ago

Sambad_English

Sambad English Union Minister @dpradhanbjp: BJP's victory is certain. People of Delhi want peace, not anarchy. People will give a… https://t.co/FZTgCqaNff 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Assembly elections Dharmendra Pradhan holds roadshow in Moti Nagar [Video]Delhi Assembly elections Dharmendra Pradhan holds roadshow in Moti Nagar

Delhi Assembly elections Dharmendra Pradhan holds roadshow in Moti Nagar

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

Delhi Assembly elections: Shaheen Bagh to determine who wins, loses? | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi Assembly elections: Shaheen Bagh to determine who wins, loses? | OneIndia News

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Shaheen Bagh has become a political rallying point. As protesters have been on a sit in at Shaheen Bagh for weeks now with no question of clearing up the area,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.