Delhi Assembly elections Dharmendra Pradhan holds roadshow in Moti Nagar



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Congress has to struggle and we will': Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday acknowledged that it is a time of struggle for the grand old party after the humiliating loss in the Delhi assembly elections. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:01Published 2 weeks ago Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News It is nothing short of an existential crisis for the Congress in Delhi if it cannot significantly reinvent itself at least as far as Delhi is concerned, and the ripples of the grand old party's.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:12Published 2 weeks ago