Animal Health 1/28/20 - Exotic Animals

Dr. Emerson and Mary Parker join us today with Honey, a sugar glider who got into a bad situation with her hammock.

Remember to always get your animals and exotic animals checked out.

To make an appointment for your pet call Dr. Emerson at 662-524-4145.
Dr. emerson: good morning sunrisers.

I'm dr. karen emerson and today i have with me my technician mary parker.

And down here in this cage we have honey.

Honey is actually a sugar glider.

She actually presented a few months ago with a very bad situation.

She actually got her foot tangled in her hammock.

Sugar gliders, as you can see, she likes being in this little bitty pouch.

Well they also like to have a lot of toys in their cages.

Well her little hammocks, she had been chewing on it and it shredded it and the string actually got wrapped around her foot.

And when they brought her in, the whole foot was already dead and it only been maybe at least eight hours.

And so we had to take her into surgery immediately and finish amputating the rest of her foot.

And we actually do have pictures of what it looked like before and what it looked like after.

Dr. emerson: so really what we're going to show today is it's so important when you have a sugar glider, this is even good for birds.

We've actually had birds come in lately that have actually basically gotten their feet wrapped in string or something from a toy and it's caused the toes to die.

And the one thing about the exotic animals, when that occurs sometimes they will chew their foot or anything that's been done like that.

Their tails, they will chew them off.

So it's so important that as soon as you see something like that happen to bring them in.

Also keep a good check on the toys.

She has a lot of toys at home in her other cage, which her owners have checked thoroughly.

Because at night these guys are pretty much nocturnal and they like to do a lot of stuff at night.

Dr. emerson: so at nights when she would really go and start playing with her toys and they didn't know that she had shredded the hammock and then she was shredding it, she was walking around, it got stuck on her foot.

And with her trying to get out of the string, wrapped around her foot and that's when we did surgery.

These guys do make great pets.

They of course ... they really like their owners more than just other people.

That's why we are leaving her in the little pouch.

But they eat a lot of fruits and vegetables.

They also have a nectar that they eat, but they make great pets.

If you have a sugar glider or another exotic, and they never been seen by a veterinarian, call us and make that appointment.

We can go through their dietary habits and what they need, and i promise your pets will thank you.

Announcer: wcbi animal health with dr. emerson was brought to you by emerson animal hospital in west point.




