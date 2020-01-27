Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

REACTION: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Remembered in Mississippi

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
REACTION: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Remembered in Mississippi

REACTION: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Remembered in Mississippi

WATCH: MSU head coach Vic Schaefer, Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and fans react to the death of ex-NBA star Kobe Bryant.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

REACTION: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Remembered in Mississippi

Joining us tonight.

I'm cash matlock.

Legendary nba player kobe bryant, his 13-year- old daughter and seven others were killed when a helicopter they were in crashed earlier today in calabasas, california.

Details of bryant's shocking death are still coming in.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the nation... are in mourning.

Our courtney robb joins us here in the studio, courtney... what has the reaction to this tragedy been like.

Cash, the reaction has been 'this is not real right now" it's not just los angeles, it's not just the nba and the basketball community...people everywhere in a state of shock and mourning over the incredible loss and death of 41 year old kobe bryant and his daughter gianna just last night, bryant's decorated nba career resurfacing after lebron james surpassed bryant on the nba all-time scoring list bryant then congratulating james for knocking him from that third spot down to four when it happened... now, for this to happen just hours later is surreal for so many...people trying to process that bryant, mamba is gone this was the scene outside the staples center after the news broke, people gathering to remember bryant the news announced right before the start of the mississippi state-ole miss women's basketball game...our sports reporter chris bolton caught up with coaches and fans at the humphrey coliseum reacting to the news...take a listen "there's no words to express the feeling that we all have.

I grew up in the jordan and then kobe came along era.

I wanted to be kobe, everybody wanted to be kobe.

It's surreal.

That's why i allowed one of my daughters to come in and experience this because time is precious."

" for kobe, just think back to his career.

You're talking about one of the all time greatest players and he has a daughter and she's going to play.

It's such a tragedy and it hits on so many fronts.

That's a family.

It's just they're not here anymore, like that.

I mean you woke up this morning and now you have that.

For somebody who did so much for our game as a player and as an ambassador, he's a great dad, i've seen him and her together many times at games.

I don't know the fully story but they were together.

That means something."

"kobe was like my favorite player and i had started watching his daughter and it's sad to see her go because she was going to play just like him."

"he's so young.

He was young and you never knew what kobe bryant was going to do on the court.

He was absolutely incredible with a basketball.

One of a kind.

No doubt about it."

"he's now one of the biggest influences in the nba and basketball in general especially to young kids like my generation.

I know a bunch of kids that played basketball who grew up watching kobe and so it's really upsetting."

"he set the standard.

He's what people wanted to be.

He's what kids wanted to be.

What other players wanted to be.

He was the aspiration."

"felt like a member of my family.

You know when you grow up watching an individual and a die hard laker fan, it makes a difference."

Nba commissioner adam silver making a statement on bryant's passing... "the nba family is devastated by the tragic passing of kobe bryant and his daughter, gianna.

"for 20 seasons, kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning.

He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five nba championships, an nba mvp award, 18 nba all-star selections, and two olympic gold medals.

But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability.

He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to gianna.

"we send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, vanessa, and their family, the lakers organization and the entire sports world."

Nba commissioner adam silver describing bryant best there...so much more that can be said about bryant and his illustrious career and life..

The mamba mentality legacy living on as nba star kobe bryant is




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota RT @PhotojournSam: As the Minnesota timberwolves and the rest of the league paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, @MaxWCCO and I got reac… 3 minutes ago

PhotojournSam

Sam Jones As the Minnesota timberwolves and the rest of the league paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, @MaxWCCO and I got… https://t.co/b9mLVAr1Pl 16 minutes ago

sportbytes

🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ Lakers legend Kobe Bryant – Remembrances and reaction https://t.co/NXCOHAjwbN https://t.co/aNZY2yWK6W 1 hour ago

lioncubbz

Mark Habana More on #kobebryant. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: Remembrances and reaction https://t.co/KCFVtOJhcy via @ESPN App https://t.co/Rk5nT7tXvw 2 hours ago

THuerter

Tom Huerter RT @ChetDavisCBS6: MUST LISTEN: @KevinHuerter opens up about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. The former @ShenHoops star talks about the @… 2 hours ago

afrogirlscode1

afrogirlscode RT @businessinsider: Tech and business giants mourn the unexpected death of NBA legend turned investor Kobe Bryant, who was known for his '… 3 hours ago

pridesofblack

Prides of Black NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old little girl, Gianna, kicked the bucket in a helicopter crash, causing an… https://t.co/etezlOLasi 4 hours ago

Jkabb54

The Jordan Kabb Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: Remembrances and reaction https://t.co/QaUBSiKjPV 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020 [Video]23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020

Remembering a legend. 23ABC takes a look at the life and legacy of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California. And we&apos;ll take a look at the reaction from..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:23Published

Sixers Release Statement Mourning Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Sixers Release Statement Mourning Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Reaction throughout the sports landscape poured in on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.