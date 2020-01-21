Atchison Fire Department recruits first female firefighters

Atchison fire department is growing, in more ways than one.

The two new firefighters in the department who are breaking barriers, and hoping to inspire others do the same... <<ron johnson reportingthe atchison fire department is celebrating some of their newest recruits, and they may look a little different than the rest of the pack every day is a challenge its something different and i love it.

Meet kimberly rauch, and korby aversman, the first, female firefighters joining the department, though they've been on for only about a month, they say the preparation to get here was much longer it took a lot of work and i was pretty excited when i passed all the physical and written tests and got hired on.

Their fire captain says finding females recruits had been a challenge in the past, so when rauch and aversman volunteered for the role, it was a pleasant surprise.the fact that they even stepped up to the challenge to even come here and apply was great.it was a challenge and i think that's what intrigued me the most.

They both say working in a field dominated by men doesn't phase them much, in fact, they welcome the challenge.when i got into the field that was a lot of the talk was being a female in a world where mainly men arethat just became a challenge to overcome and that makes it that much better.i believe that girls can do anything that the guys can do so part of the job, being able to help people it's rewarding to just help people, that's the greatest thing to just know that i'm the person they can call no matter what time it is their fire captain says he hopes their story will inspire others, and change the face of firefighters in the department we're hoping that that will kinda help get a grassroots movement going to get more females interested.

Ron johnson kq2 news>> rauch is a st.

Joseph native, she did training a hillyard tech to prepare for her new firefighter role, meanwhile aversman said she is following in the footsteps of her father who served in the department for 18 years.