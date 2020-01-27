Huntsville Police Searching for Robbery Suspect

We begin tonight with breaking news - you're taking a live look at a scene of an armed robbery in huntsville.

Police responded to the dollar tree off jordan lane more than an hour ago.

Good evening...thanks for joining us tonight.

I'm megan reyna.

And i'm will robinson smith.

Waay31's alexis scott is live at the scene where police are currently searching for a suspect.

Alexis what do you know so far?