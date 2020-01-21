Global  

Trump’s Day In Court

During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers denied he abused his power and said the Senate should care more about looking into Joe and Hunter Biden.
Trump campaign to flex muscles in Iowa on caucus day

The leaders of President Trump’s re-election campaign will join top administration cabinet members...
US chief justice juggles dual roles during Trump impeachment trial

US chief justice juggles dual roles during Trump impeachment trialHis long day began in the familiar confines of the ornate marble-fronted Supreme Court building...
Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate [Video]Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate

After taking a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, President Trump's legal team presented the case for his defense in his Senate impeachment trial for a second day as new revelations about the..

Former Marine pleads not guilty, allegedly lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA [Video]Former Marine pleads not guilty, allegedly lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA

An ex-Marine accused of trespassing at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Trump returned to Washington D.C. on Sunday, Jan. 5, was arraigned in federal court Monday morning.

