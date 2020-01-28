Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Construction on The Tap should resume after delays

Construction on The Tap should resume after delays

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Construction on The Tap should resume after delaysConstruction on The Tap should resume after delays
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Construction on The Tap should resume after delays

Works according to west lafayette leaders.

Construction has been delayed but the project is at the fore-front for city planners.

Project engineer dan auckley says some building equipment didn't arrive on time this month.

But once it does, construction will continue.

"the tap" is a craft brewery with a pub food menu.

It'll be located in the retail space underneath "the rise" apartments.

Mayor john dennis says downtown west lafayette is starting to reflect major cities.

The size of the building's that we've had placed here and the location and the proximity to purdue, it is really unique and it is somewhat reflective of downtown chicago and that's actually what people have told us and we feel that's a very high compliment.

"the tap" is set for completion this summer.

You can find the bars other locations in downtown indianapolis and bloomington.

If you've been waiting




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.