Construction on The Tap should resume after delays

Works according to west lafayette leaders.

Construction has been delayed but the project is at the fore-front for city planners.

Project engineer dan auckley says some building equipment didn't arrive on time this month.

But once it does, construction will continue.

"the tap" is a craft brewery with a pub food menu.

It'll be located in the retail space underneath "the rise" apartments.

Mayor john dennis says downtown west lafayette is starting to reflect major cities.

The size of the building's that we've had placed here and the location and the proximity to purdue, it is really unique and it is somewhat reflective of downtown chicago and that's actually what people have told us and we feel that's a very high compliment.

"the tap" is set for completion this summer.

You can find the bars other locations in downtown indianapolis and bloomington.

If you've been waiting