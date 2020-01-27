Kanye West holds special Sunday Service memorial for Kobe Bryant 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:35s - Published Kanye West holds special Sunday Service memorial for Kobe Bryant Kanye West held a special midnight Sunday Service to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant following his death on Sunday (26.01.20).

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Kanye West holds midnight Sunday Service in honor of Kobe Bryant Kanye West organized a special midnight Sunday Service in honor of his late friend Kobe Bryant.

FOXNews.com - Published 23 hours ago



Kim Kardashian Attends Kanye West's Special Memorial Service For Kobe Bryant Kim Kardashian is a vision in white as she heads back to a waiting car on Sunday night (January 26)...

Just Jared - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this