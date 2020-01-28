Klopp: I'm not here to make popular decisions 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:07s - Published Klopp: I'm not here to make popular decisions Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended his choice to play the club's U23 side against Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth-round replay. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this