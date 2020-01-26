Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

A manuscript of John R.

Bolton’s unpublished book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ has circulated in recent weeks providing an inside look at Donald Trump’s communications with the Ukraine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment: John Bolton says in book draft president wanted to freeze Ukraine aid until it launched Biden probe

John Bolton has said Donald Trump told him last summer he wanted to continue to freeze military aid...
Independent - Published

Bombshell book: What we know about John Bolton's allegations about Trump and Ukraine

Former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly claims in his book that Trump directly tied...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeriPakroo

Peri Pakroo RT @ThePubliusUSA: The latest Bolton allegation is unsurprising. What is most shocking, though, is that it all but confirms the Kurds were… 2 minutes ago

ceb1199

char RT @tomiahonen: @DailyCaller @realDonaldTrump TV Guide 3 PM As The Rat Turns America's favorite daytime soap continues. In this episode fo… 4 minutes ago

LeftyRandy

Rand @PressSec @CNN Wondering if @realDonaldTrump is going to acknowledge (apologize) for lying to our country. The exce… https://t.co/QKYGGRGxSt 6 minutes ago

SylviaBixler

Sylvia RT @tomiahonen: @realDonaldTrump TV Guide 3 PM As The Rat Turns America's favorite daytime soap continues. In this episode former Nat Sec… 16 minutes ago

Cattra922

catherine tracey Former national security adviser John Bolton says Trump directly confirmed a Ukraine quid pro quo in a conversation… https://t.co/mQ9uUIRJYx 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Bolton's new information breaks down Trump's defense strategy [Video]John Bolton's new information breaks down Trump's defense strategy

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal. According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy. Bolton revealed in a draft for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump&apos;s lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump&apos;s deal with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.