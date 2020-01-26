Global  

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona

The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five.
Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Arizona, Bringing U.S. Total To 5

The CDC expects the number of confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S. to increase — but...
NPR - Published


battlefrontgen1

FreedomMN RT @megtirrell: CDC confirms 5th U.S. case of #coronavirus, in a patient in Arizona. All 5 cases traveled from Wuhan China. CDC: “The US ha… 3 minutes ago

NewsPressNYC

NewYorker-928🇺🇸 CDC Confirms Coronavirus Case In Arizona, Bringing U.S. Total To 5 : Goats and Soda : NPR https://t.co/V4R3SvlRr5 5 hours ago

hasan_alshakhs

hasan alshakhs RT @BrianaWhitney: #BREAKING: The Arizona Dept. of Health confirms a person in the ASU community has been diagnosed with coronavirus after… 8 hours ago

RambleSiris

political ramble (siris king) CDC Confirms Coronavirus Case In Arizona, Bringing U.S. Total To 5 : Goats and Soda : NPR https://t.co/5bgBAFZ5nR 11 hours ago

esasahara

Eiji Sasahara 笹原英司 Arizona agency confirms coronavirus case in Maricopa County | Your Valley https://t.co/Mmv3gdeVK2 14 hours ago

coronavirusaz

CoronaVirusAZ RT @wayneholland35: 5th US case of the coronavirus reported yesterday in Arizona with a ASU student. Quite a few people I know are either f… 16 hours ago

vickie_NJ

Ms.Vickie CDC : We are better equipped to keep this virus under control. However the stock market is worried and going into… https://t.co/12Puey8tNe 17 hours ago

tgar2308

Timothy Garcia Worried yet? CDC Confirms Coronavirus Case In Arizona, Bringing U.S. Total To 5 : Goats and Soda https://t.co/UDcjNMi1Hv 18 hours ago


Coronavirus in the Valley [Video]Coronavirus in the Valley

Department of Health Services says investigators are able to narrow down potential contacts because of advanced health screenings implemented by CDC.

US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States [Video]US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States

The deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 12 other countries. The US has confirmed five cases: two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington, and another in..

