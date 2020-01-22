Global  

Chinese Villages Cut Themselves Off From the World with Makeshift Brick Walls in Efforts to Ward off the Coronavirus

Chinese Villages Cut Themselves Off From the World with Makeshift Brick Walls in Efforts to Ward off the Coronavirus

Chinese Villages Cut Themselves Off From the World with Makeshift Brick Walls in Efforts to Ward off the Coronavirus

In efforts to ward off the deadly Wuhan CoronaVirus six villages in Central China have built makeshift brick walls and cut themselves off from the rest of the world.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
