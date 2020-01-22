Chinese Villages Cut Themselves Off From the World with Makeshift Brick Walls in Efforts to Ward off the Coronavirus 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:38s - Published Chinese Villages Cut Themselves Off From the World with Makeshift Brick Walls in Efforts to Ward off the Coronavirus In efforts to ward off the deadly Wuhan CoronaVirus six villages in Central China have built makeshift brick walls and cut themselves off from the rest of the world. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

