Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

For him."

Thank you for joining us im jillian smukler.

We begin tonight with heartbreaking news out of southern california.

Basketball legend kobe bryant died in a helicopter crash this morning.

We're told all nine people on board were killed in the crash...including his 13 year old daughter gianna.

As you saw right there...that was oregon's sabrina ionescu on the loss of her friend kobe bryant after the civil war game today.

Authorities say the crash happened in calabasas, about 30 miles west of los angeles.

Witnesses reported foggy weather... and seeing the helicopter going down quickly and then slamming into a hillside.

Then, they saw it burst into flames.

The los angeles county sheriff's department says there are no survivors.

Kezi 9 sports reporter julian minisohn joins us live in the studio on kobe's legacy.

And julian i know we both grew up in los angeles...huge lakers fans.

Can you describe what kobe meant to the lakers but also the entire southern california community?

For those in los angeles and all over the world -- kobe was basketball.

Kobe was sports.

He is one of the greatest athletes of all time.

18 time all-star.

Five championships.

20 seasons with one team -- the lakers.

That's unheard of nowaways in any sport.

Not to mention two olympic gold medals and an academy award for his dear basketball short film.

When it comes to oregon -- kobe was a fan of oregon women's basketball.

He would take his daughter -- gianna -- a good basketball player in her own right -- to oregon games.

Sabrina ionescu labeled kobe in her players tribune article as one of the reasons she decided to come back for her seniior season.

Here is some past sound of her talking about meeting the mamba.

Sabrina: he just said how fun we were to watch and just told us to focus on what's in our control and if you're not doing something well, not shooting the ball well then just get back on defense.

Keep your head up and that's i guess what phil jackson told him and that he told us.

Kobe inspired and was a hero to a lot of people in the world of sports and beyond.

We lost a legened.

Gone but not forgotten.

We'll have a special tribute on kobe at



Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: The latest details

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, which also claimed the...
Patrick Mahomes on Kobe Bryant: 'He made a huge impact in my life, for sure'

Patrick Mahomes on Kobe Bryant: 'He made a huge impact in my life, for sure'The NFL opened the most hyped week in pro sports with mixed emotions Monday night, one day after NBA...
