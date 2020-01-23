Local Celebs Show Off Boston Accents In Hyundai's Super Bowl Commercial 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:40s - Published Local Celebs Show Off Boston Accents In Hyundai's Super Bowl Commercial Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski and David Ortiz show off their Boston accents in Hyundai's Super Bowl commercial.

