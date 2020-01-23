Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local Celebs Show Off Boston Accents In Hyundai's Super Bowl Commercial

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Local Celebs Show Off Boston Accents In Hyundai's Super Bowl Commercial

Local Celebs Show Off Boston Accents In Hyundai's Super Bowl Commercial

Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski and David Ortiz show off their Boston accents in Hyundai's Super Bowl commercial.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Evans and John Krasinski Take on Boston Accents in New Super Bowl Commercial

The 'Captain America' star and the 'A Quiet Place' director team up with former 'Saturday Night Live'...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

imajassoc

Imaj Associates As a buncha New Englandahs ahselves, we know Wicked Smaht mahketing when we see it! #CanYouTranslateThis… https://t.co/qa3tnLuLlZ 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SEE IT: Hyundai's Wicked Super Bowl Ad [Video]SEE IT: Hyundai's Wicked Super Bowl Ad

The New England Patriots didn't make the Super Bowl, but Boston will still make its mark on the big game.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:57Published

Mr. Peanut being killed off? [Video]Mr. Peanut being killed off?

Mr. Peanut being killed off?

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.