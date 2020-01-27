Mourning the Loss of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter and Seven Others Killed in Helicopter C

A few minutes i'll be back with the are mourning the- loss of a legend.

The world and others are mourning the loss- kobe bryant and eight other - people, including one of his- teenage daughters, were killed- in a helicopter - crash sunday in california.

- here's the latest on this - developing story.

- - kobe bryant/former los angeles- laker - "the most important thing is yo- must put everybody on notice, - 'i'm here to be an all- - time great.'" - one of the greatest basketball- players to ever - take the court is gone.

- kareem abdul-jabbar/former los- angeles laker - "it's very difficult for me to- put in words how i feel about - the loss of kobe bryant."

- kobe bryant.....who spent his - - - - entire 20-year professional - career with the los angeles - lakers.....died in a- helicopter crash sunday.- ali/kobe bryant fan - "it's a terrible day for the- nba."

- bryant and his 13-year-old- daughter, gianna, were- traveling by helicopter to the- - - - mamba sports academy in thousan- oaks for a basketball game.

- their chopper crashed roughly - 30-miles outside of downtown- los angeles.- chief daryl osby/los angeles- county fire department "our - firefighters onscene indicated- that there was a debris field - and steep terrain - - - - with a quarter acre brush fire- that was occurring, at the- time."- in addition to the bryants, - seven other people were on- board......there were no- survivors.

Michael- beasley/former los angeles lake- "i just talked to him like two- weeks ago, so it was like, even- more crazy.

I don't really- - - - know what to say, really.

He- was just a great player."

- damian lillard/portland trail - blazers - "his impact on the game and - players and coaches, everybody- individually is going to- be missed and it can't be - replaced."- bryant, who scored more than- 33-thousand points in his - career, was 41-years-old.