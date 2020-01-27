Mourning the Loss of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter and Seven Others Killed in Helicopter C

Global  

Mourning the Loss of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter and Seven Others Killed in Helicopter Crash

Mourning the Loss of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter and Seven Others Killed in Helicopter Crash
A few minutes i'll be back with the are mourning the- loss of a legend.

The world and others are mourning the loss- kobe bryant and eight other - people, including one of his- teenage daughters, were killed- in a helicopter - crash sunday in california.

- here's the latest on this - developing story.

- - kobe bryant/former los angeles- laker - "the most important thing is yo- must put everybody on notice, - 'i'm here to be an all- - time great.'" - one of the greatest basketball- players to ever - take the court is gone.

- kareem abdul-jabbar/former los- angeles laker - "it's very difficult for me to- put in words how i feel about - the loss of kobe bryant."

- kobe bryant.....who spent his - - - - entire 20-year professional - career with the los angeles - lakers.....died in a- helicopter crash sunday.- ali/kobe bryant fan - "it's a terrible day for the- nba."

- bryant and his 13-year-old- daughter, gianna, were- traveling by helicopter to the- - - - mamba sports academy in thousan- oaks for a basketball game.

- their chopper crashed roughly - 30-miles outside of downtown- los angeles.- chief daryl osby/los angeles- county fire department "our - firefighters onscene indicated- that there was a debris field - and steep terrain - - - - with a quarter acre brush fire- that was occurring, at the- time."- in addition to the bryants, - seven other people were on- board......there were no- survivors.

Michael- beasley/former los angeles lake- "i just talked to him like two- weeks ago, so it was like, even- more crazy.

I don't really- - - - know what to say, really.

He- was just a great player."

- damian lillard/portland trail - blazers - "his impact on the game and - players and coaches, everybody- individually is going to- be missed and it can't be - replaced."- bryant, who scored more than- 33-thousand points in his - career, was 41-years-old.



AprilAnzaldo

April Anzaldo RT @ArangkadaNLEX: .@kobebryant was an inspiration to countless athletes—our players included. Beyond his achievements, he leaves a legacy… 5 hours ago

FrankCake1

FrankCake @RobbieTwts He was a 41 year old Billionaire who lived a life most people cant even imagine. There are millions of… https://t.co/ZDH6CEv1RI 6 hours ago

jm10gaiton

Jose Maria Diez RT @GasolFoundation: We are mourning the loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all the victims who tragically pass… 8 hours ago

leejewelyn

jewelyn 💀 i’m not a basketball fan but hearing about everyone mourning for the sudden loss of kobe, their legend is rlly sad.… https://t.co/F0ITPNcy6u 8 hours ago

devidelcock

David Elcock RT @FCabreraNY: We've lost a basketball legend and a basketball star in the making. I join all in mourning the loss of @kobebryant and dau… 9 hours ago

AlphaLackey

Charles R. Mousseau🇫🇷🇨🇦 @ThatGirlOpinion @feraljokes It's the game of basketball mourning the loss of a legend. Honestly I don't see the p… https://t.co/oWnSd3GX4e 11 hours ago

CalzadillasMomo

Momo Calzadillas RT @BenchDayDre: Young or old, sports fan or not, everyone I've spoken to today is genuinely mourning the loss of a legend. That's a true t… 13 hours ago

racheldillin

Rachel Dillin RT @theinquisitr: For those who are mourning the tragic loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his documentary, 'Muse,' is currently availa… 14 hours ago


Koepka: I cried at Kobe news [Video]Koepka: I cried at Kobe news

Brooks Koepka reflects on the impact Kobe Bryant had on his golfing career and looks ahead to his return to action at the Saudi International.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:27Published

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash [Video]Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Credit: KEZIPublished

