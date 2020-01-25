Risky operation as two men use large saw to rescue stray dog with head stuck in plastic container in western India

Two strangers rescued a street dog after its head became stuck inside a plastic jar in the west Indian state of Gujarat.

Visuals show the distressed canine moving up and down a narrow lane, as the rescuers immediately grab hold of the animal and try pulling the plastic jar from its head.

The men then use a carpenter saw to cut open the bottom of the jar, creating an air passage for the animal and proceed tearing open the container which was stuck around the dog's neck.

According to the filmer, the animals quickly ran away after the plastic container was removed.

The distressing incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday (January 28) in Vadodara.