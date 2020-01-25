Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Risky operation as two men use large saw to rescue stray dog with head stuck in plastic container in western India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:32s - Published < > Embed
Risky operation as two men use large saw to rescue stray dog with head stuck in plastic container in western India

Risky operation as two men use large saw to rescue stray dog with head stuck in plastic container in western India

Two strangers rescued a street dog after its head became stuck inside a plastic jar in the west Indian state of Gujarat.

Visuals show the distressed canine moving up and down a narrow lane, as the rescuers immediately grab hold of the animal and try pulling the plastic jar from its head.

The men then use a carpenter saw to cut open the bottom of the jar, creating an air passage for the animal and proceed tearing open the container which was stuck around the dog's neck.

According to the filmer, the animals quickly ran away after the plastic container was removed.

The distressing incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday (January 28) in Vadodara.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dog gets head stuck in a basket [Video]Dog gets head stuck in a basket

An adorable dog went viral after getting his head stuck in a basket - having knocked out a plant from its pot in the process. The Golden Doodle, named Berkeley, was caught red handed (or..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Massive fire guts Indian residential building after gas cylinder blasts [Video]Massive fire guts Indian residential building after gas cylinder blasts

A huge fire caused by the explosion of gas cylinders tore through a residential building in western India on Friday (January 24th). The incident occurred in the Kurla West area of Mumbai in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.