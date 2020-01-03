Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Greenmarket Square refugees reject the City of Cape Town's offer of 'voluntary reintegration'

Greenmarket Square refugees reject the City of Cape Town's offer of 'voluntary reintegration'

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Greenmarket Square refugees reject the City of Cape Town's offer of 'voluntary reintegration'

Greenmarket Square refugees reject the City of Cape Town's offer of 'voluntary reintegration'

Refugees living inside Central Methodist Church and on Greenmarket Square rejected the City of Cape Town’s offer of “voluntary reintegration” on Tuesday (January 28).

Whether this will give the City of Cape Town the authority to remove the refugees is not clear.

The City of Cape Town is now asking the court to grant permission to enforce its bylaws against refugee protesters living on the popular Greenmarket Square.

The refugees had been protesting outside the UNHCR offices on St George’s Mall.

They were removed on October 30 and sought safety in the Central Methodist Mission church.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Greenmarket Square refugees reject City of Cape Town’s offer of reintegration

Refugees living inside and outside the Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square have rejected...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mountflorence

Pat September Greenmarket Square refugees reject City of Cape Town’s offer of reintegration https://t.co/YlogLEjTrG? shared via @News24 3 days ago

EE_Paulus

Elroy Paulus RT @black_sash: Greenmarket Square refugees reject City of Cape Town’s offer of “voluntary reintegration” https://t.co/k64REc1AyG via @Gro… 3 days ago

MyZAcoza

MyZA Coza MyZA: Greenmarket Square refugees reject City of Cape Town’s offer of reintegration https://t.co/oSbjij0jIh Cape Town in the news: Greenma 4 days ago

Borchie_09129

@Borchie RT @molefedu: Why have they then not be deported back to where they come from? If they get to choose to which countries they want to go, th… 4 days ago

marinavanzyl

Marina van Zyl Greenmarket Square refugees reject City of Cape Town’... https://t.co/mFDe33SRGp 4 days ago

HermLategan

Herman Lategan Greenmarket Square refugees reject City of Cape Town’s offer of reintegration | GroundUp https://t.co/9tqZpHFeFH 4 days ago

RaymondSuttner

Raymond Suttner GroundUp: Greenmarket Square refugees reject City of Cape Town’s offer of reintegration https://t.co/gkLgOwhMjI 4 days ago

RantsSouth

South Africa Rants and Raves Greenmarket Square refugees reject City of Cape Town’s offer of reintegration Share your opinions anonymously at… https://t.co/2wyT5A2Ih1 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Refugee protesters remain holed up at the Central Methodist Mission church in Cape Town [Video]Refugee protesters remain holed up at the Central Methodist Mission church in Cape Town

Refugees holed up at the Central Methodist Mission church in Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square have rejected plans by the Department of Home Affairs to reintegrate them to the unsafe communities they fl

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

South Africa: Refugee spokesperson in court for allegedly assaulting fellow refugee [Video]South Africa: Refugee spokesperson in court for allegedly assaulting fellow refugee

Refugee spokesperson JP Balous appeared in Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday (January 3) for allegedly assaulting a fellow refugee.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.