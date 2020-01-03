Greenmarket Square refugees reject the City of Cape Town's offer of 'voluntary reintegration'

Refugees living inside Central Methodist Church and on Greenmarket Square rejected the City of Cape Town’s offer of “voluntary reintegration” on Tuesday (January 28).

Whether this will give the City of Cape Town the authority to remove the refugees is not clear.

The City of Cape Town is now asking the court to grant permission to enforce its bylaws against refugee protesters living on the popular Greenmarket Square.

The refugees had been protesting outside the UNHCR offices on St George’s Mall.

They were removed on October 30 and sought safety in the Central Methodist Mission church.