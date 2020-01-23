Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win

Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was &quot;lucky&quot; to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be &quot;skiing in Switzerland.&quot; The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

&quot;Got to get lucky some times, I tell you that,&quot; Federer said after.

&quot;I don&apos;t deserve this one.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Roger Federer 'very happy' after 'incredibly lucky' win

Legendary Tennis star Roger Federer on Tuesday expressed his relief after managing to reach the...
Sify - Published Also reported by •DNA


Roger Federer saves 7 match points in Australian Open win


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •News24BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win [Video]Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.