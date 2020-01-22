Fire Crews Warn Residents Near Australian Capital To Stay Alert 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:40s - Published Fire Crews Warn Residents Near Australian Capital To Stay Alert Nearby fires and worsening weather conditions are threatening the capital city of Canberra.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this Laura Camelo RT @Newsy: 62 wildfires are burning in New South Wales, 22 of which are not contained. https://t.co/MPU99DR7Bp 58 minutes ago Newsy 62 wildfires are burning in New South Wales, 22 of which are not contained. https://t.co/MPU99DR7Bp 1 hour ago