National School Choice Week at the State Capitol

The capitol for national school choice week.

The event is to highlight the benefits of school choice from trade school, magnet schools and charter schools just to name a few.

Starting at 10 am today here at the state capitol schools and organizations will be celebrating the importance of options in k through twelfth education.

In lexington, 297 celebrations are taking place this week.

According to a press release, this will be the largest series of education-related events in u.s. history with a record-breaking 51,300 events and activities across the nation.

So what exactly is national school choice week?

"every child deserves a great education but we know one school might work for one child but it might not work for another so school choice gives parents the power to choose the education environments that meet the needs of their individual kids."

The week is all about celebrating education options through traditional public schools, public magnet schools, public charter schools, online schools, private schools, and homeschooling...th at help kids succeed.

Senator ralph alvarado is expected to speak on the topic.

This is the tenth annual celebration of national school choice week where each school type will use the week to spotlight their achievements and accomplishments.

