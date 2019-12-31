Global  

Sandy Hook Hoaxer Accused Of Illegally Possessing ID Of Victim's Father

Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested Monday on a charge that he was in unlawful possession of another person's identification.
Sandy Hook Hoaxer Wolfgang Halbig Accused Of Having Victim’s Dad’s ID Info

A conspiracy theorist who claims the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting never happened is accused...
cbs4.com - Published

Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist arrested over illegal ID possession

Wolfgang Halbig has been arrested over possessing the personal ID of a Sandy Hook victim's father.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •The Verge



Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case [Video]Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

The lawsuit alleges Jones falsely accused Neil Heslin, the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, of being an actor.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Alex Jones to pay $100k in Sandy Hook case [Video]Alex Jones to pay $100k in Sandy Hook case

Conspiracy promoter and right-wing media personality Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $100,000 in court costs and legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

