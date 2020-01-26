Global  

Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet

Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet

Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet

The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about rape allegations against NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday.

Katie Johnston reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Washington Post places reporter on leave after Bryant tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters


'Terrible person': Reporter suspended for Kobe Bryant tweet

A Washington Post journalist has been suspended by the newspaper after she tweeted a link to a...
New Zealand Herald - Published


