Public can weigh in on data privacy, security breaches 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:31s - Published Public can weigh in on data privacy, security breaches If you're a business owner in southeast Wisconsin worried about data breaches there's an important meeting happening in Milwaukee Tuesday morning and you can take part in the public comment period. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources Businesses gain from strong data privacy practices Data privacy is very much in people's minds at the moment with the introduction of CCPA and other...

betanews - Published 1 day ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this