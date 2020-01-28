Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bieber's New Album: Valentine's Day

Bieber's New Album: Valentine's Day

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Bieber's New Album: Valentine's Day

Bieber's New Album: Valentine's Day

After more than four years of waiting for new music, Bieber&apos;s fifth studio album &quot;Changes&quot; is set to be released on February 14.

That same day tickets for his new US tour go on sale to the general public.

The 45-date North American tour kicks off in Seattle at CenturyLink Field on May 14 and will wrap up in New Jersey on September 26 at MetLife Stadium.

His subsequent world tour grossed $163.3 million in 2016 and $93.7 million in 2017, according to industry tracker Pollstar, although the singer canceled the tour&apos;s last stretch of dates.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber to Present Fans With New Album on Valentine's Day

In addition to announcing the release date of 'Changes', the 'Yummy' singer reveals his plans for a...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsJust JaredJust Jared Jr


What's Your Favorite Justin Bieber Album Ever? Vote!

  Justin Bieber will make all his fans' dreams come true this Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) when he...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber releasing new record on Valentine's Day [Video]Justin Bieber releasing new record on Valentine's Day

Justin Bieber will release his long-awaited new album Changes on Valentine's Day.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:36Published

Bieber's New Album: Valentine's Day [Video]Bieber's New Album: Valentine's Day

After more than four years of waiting for new music, Bieber's fifth studio album "Changes" is set to be released on February 14. That same day tickets for his new US tour go on sale to the general..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.