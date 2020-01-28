Bieber's New Album: Valentine's Day

After more than four years of waiting for new music, Bieber's fifth studio album "Changes" is set to be released on February 14.

That same day tickets for his new US tour go on sale to the general public.

The 45-date North American tour kicks off in Seattle at CenturyLink Field on May 14 and will wrap up in New Jersey on September 26 at MetLife Stadium.

His subsequent world tour grossed $163.3 million in 2016 and $93.7 million in 2017, according to industry tracker Pollstar, although the singer canceled the tour's last stretch of dates.