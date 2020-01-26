Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Inter Milan chief explains why Christian Eriksen Tottenham transfer is yet to be completed Inter Milan have continued to add experienced Premier League players to their squad under Antonio...

Daily Star - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this